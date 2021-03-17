The Chick-Fil-A in the HUB-Robeson Center will be removed at the end of the spring semester, according to a HUB Dining spokesperson.

For the fall 2021 semester, the location will be replaced with a new chicken restaurant.

According to UPUA President Zachary McKay, the Chick-Fil-A will be replaced by Slim Chickens.

I've been informed that @ChickfilA is removing its "express locations," including the one at @PennStateHUB. The option will leave the HUB at the end of this semester and will be replaced by @slimchickens by Fall 2021. — UPUA President Zach McKay (@UPUA_President) March 17, 2021

Slim Chickens is a fast-food chicken restaurant from Arkansas, according to its website.

