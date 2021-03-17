HUB-Robeson Center, Local Buildings and Generic Shots
The HUB-Robeson Center sits empty during the coronavirus quarantine period Saturday, March 21, 2020. On a normal sunny Saturday in March, the HUB Lawn would be filled with students, but sits empty due to Penn State's campus shutdown.

 Lindsey Toomer

The Chick-Fil-A in the HUB-Robeson Center will be removed at the end of the spring semester, according to a HUB Dining spokesperson.

For the fall 2021 semester, the location will be replaced with a new chicken restaurant.

According to UPUA President Zachary McKay, the Chick-Fil-A will be replaced by Slim Chickens. 

Slim Chickens is a fast-food chicken restaurant from Arkansas, according to its website.

