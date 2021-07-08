Penn State Center Stage announced it will host "The Revival" on Sept. 1 at University Park's Playhouse Theatre and Olsan-Stone Terrace to celebrate the return of live theatre.

"The Revival" will give guests the chance to see live performances and meet with the directors, designers and students participating in the 2021-22 theatre season at Penn State, according to a release.

Guests can pay $100 for an on-stage VIP dinner and play preview or pay $35 for light refreshments and a preview, the release said.

Penn State Center Stage will also produce six shows for the 2021-22 season — "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," "The Wild Party," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Nostalgia Night," "Blood at the Root" and "Brigadoon" — respectively, according to the release.

For the upcoming live shows at the Playhouse and Pavilion theaters, tickets cost $18.50 for adults and $12.50 for students.

Tickets for "The Revival" and all six of the season's shows will be made available for purchase on July 15, the release said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE