Penn State Centre Stage recently announced six shows it will produce for the 2022-23 season, with tickets going on sale July 11.

The shows will take place in the Playhouse and Pavilion Theatres on the University Park campus with ticket prices starting at $18.50 for adults and $12.50 for students, according to the release.

“Often when I speak to our audience and community supporters I hear this consistent idea–that while Penn State Centre Stage is a training ground for emerging theater artists, the quality of the work they see on our stages rivals any they have seen on other stages, including Broadway," Rick Lombardo (school of theatre-director) said in the release. "They recognize that what we do is unique, and appreciate the work of all our artists."

The shows set to be produced this year include “Metamorphosis” from Oct. 4-15, “Cabaret” from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5, “Rent” from Nov. 15 to Dec. 3, “Everybody” from Feb 14-25, 2023, “Into the Woods” from Feb. 28 to Mar. 18, 2023 and “Emilia” from April 11-22, 2023.

A Sneak Preview Celebration will begin the show season on Tuesday, August 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Playhouse Theatre and Olsan-Stone Terrace, according to the release. There, attendees can learn more about the upcoming shows and purchase tickets.

More information regarding Centre Stage’s shows and ticket sales can be found at their website.

