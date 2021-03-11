On Thursday, WPSU hosted a community discussion about the role of Black churches in central Pennsylvania and throughout the civil rights movement. Will Price, a 2017 Penn State graduate from the College of Communications, moderated the discussion portion of the event.

A current producer, multimedia specialist and youth leader for the Calvary Church in Boalsburg, Price previously assisted as a chat moderator this past summer on “round table discussions” concerning equity within the university.

Price said the subject of Black churches is important to him, because he identifies as a Black Christian.

“A lot of that is my history as well,” Price said. “I think we want to box up Black history into one month when in reality Black history happens throughout the entire year, and it's been happening at least in the United States for hundreds of years.”

In moderating the event, Price said he wanted to have an enlightening discussion that shows care for everyone at the event and allows people to learn something new.

The event aired a portion of the PBS documentary “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song.” The four-hour, two-part series by Henry Louis Gates Jr. discussed the role of Black churches in the civil rights movement. For example, music taken and altered from the gospel helped shape the movement, according to the documentary. Events like concerts gave financial means to fund Martin Luther King Jr. and the freedom rides.

Following the documentary, panelists engaged in conversation with Price and one another. Panelists included a Founding Member of Penn State's Black Caucus and a Former President of the Forum on Black Affairs at Penn State Gary Abdullah, Former Director of Multicultural Affairs for Penn State's College of Information Sciences and Technology and the State College Area District's First Black Principal Barbara Farmer, Pastor of Albright-Bethune and Park Forest Village United Methodist Paul McReynolds and Pastor of Payne Church in Huntingdon Sylvia Morris.

The panelists’ discussion was broken into four major topics — the importance and formation of the Black church, the role of gospel music, the Black church and its involvement within the civil rights movement, and the hopes for the future of the Black church.

According to Farmer, the Black church was once a major institution. He said it was “a safe place, a place of community, a sense of discovery, strength and confidence,” as well as a “meeting place.”

As for gospel music’s role in the Black church, McReynolds said it was the “heartbeat” of the Black church.

Farmer added that music was the “heartbeat of hope” and that “lyrics of songs come from personal struggles that people have survived.”

In relation to the civil rights movement, Abdullah said Black churches endured tragedies by “turning to God.”

Looking to the future of the Black church, Morris said she hopes it will be “unstoppable” and “emerge stronger.”

