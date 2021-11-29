Penn State Center for Energy Law and Policy hosts ‘What’s behind the rising oil and gas prices?’ webinar

Penn State's Center for Energy Law and Policy and the John and Willie Leone Family Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering hosted a webinar Monday to address the recent increases in oil and gas prices globally, nationally and in Pennsylvania.

Dean Foreman, chief economist at the American Petroleum Institute, began the discussion explaining why oil and gas prices in the United States are the “highest they have been since 2014 and 2013."

“Global natural gas markets right now have been in absolute disarray, so consumers in Asia and Europe are competing for scarce cargos at prices that last week averaged $35 per million [British Thermal Units],” Foreman said.

Foreman said these factors suddenly increased “beyond expectation” the global demand for natural gas at a time when the global supply has been “critically low” in the wake of the pandemic.

“The reasons for this are a combination of a strong demand that has come back with the economy, China’s natural gas demand being up some 20% year on year and critically low Russian gas inventories coupled with underperformance by renewables in the power sector in the United Kingdom and continental Europe,” Foreman said.

Andrew Kleit, Penn State professor of energy and environmental economics, said despite the large domestic supply of oil and gas, oil markets are “one big pool.”

“Oil markets are connected around the world, so the price of oil on one side of the world will affect the price on the other side of the world,” Kleit said. “Natural gas markets are a little different because natural gas is so hard to transport.”

Hannah Wiseman, Penn State professor of law and professor and Wilson Faculty Fellow in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, said rising energy prices will impact winter costs this year in Pennsylvania.

“The reason all forms of heating costs will increase this year is in part because price increases and also because there is an expectation that more heating will be needed,” Wiseman said.

Wiseman said natural gas heating this winter will “increase by 14% in the northeast” compared to “30% nationally.”

“In the EIA’s projection, they relied in part on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration winter weather forecast, which suggests it will be a colder winter than last year," Wiseman said.

Then, Seth Blumsack, who facilitated the panel discussion and is a professor of energy policy and economics in EME and a professor of international affairs in Penn State’s School of International Affairs, shifted the conversation toward governmental policies aimed to relieve high gas prices.

Kleit said the President Joe Biden administration’s decision to release 50 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is “unprecedented” but is unlikely to “be the policy that will affect and increase domestic production that will actually keep downward pressure on prices.”

Foreman believes the global impacts of the Biden administration’s decision “will be relatively limited.”

Wiseman said despite the Biden administration’s decisions, there is “very little that can be done in the short term” to affect the costs of heating this winter, but “there is support for those who are having trouble paying that price.”

“That is primarily in the low income home energy assistance program,” Wiseman said. “There may be individuals who are not aware of this — particularly if heating prices were not as high in the past — those individuals may not be aware that they qualify.”

At the end of the event, the panelists discussed the likelihood of fuel shortages or reliability issues this winter that may be related to high prices or potential scarcity of supply.

“I’d underscore that we have a pretty resilient natural gas system,” Foreman said. “The midcontinent and Pennsylvania are very well supplied with natural gas — no questions there. The questions are the places that are typically pipeline constrained, whether you’re looking at California, New York and New England, and perhaps Texas.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

SPA to bring Yung Gravy for free concert The Student Programming Association will bring singer/songwriter Yung Gravy to Penn State fo…