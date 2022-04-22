CED Club Record Attempt_Cheering For Today Show Small Group Shot.jpg

Penn State's Community, Environment and Development club attempted to break the world record for the most consecutive plants watered on Earth Day on NBC's TODAY show, succeeding with 799 plants as the new world record.

Emma Montemurro, a member of the CED club, said it was

"an awesome opportunity."

She also said “Earth Day is every day.”

For the attempt, 50 Penn State students watered their plants simultaneously — both on campus and with the help of schools nationwide — while a Guinness World Records official officiated from the NBC office.

For the attempt, the students lined up in Penn State's greenhouses, watering cans in hand, waiting on a signal to begin.

As the cameraman put his hand up to signify the start of the attempt, everyone got into position above their plants.

For 20 seconds, water was poured, and then there was silence as club members waited to learn if they were world record holders.

Amelia Wyckoff, the event's main coordinator and club's co-founder, said it “feels so good” to be a world record holder and see the event go smoothly.

“I didn't really have expectations going into this, we kinda just improvised,” Wyckoff (freshman-CED) said. “I’m really thankful for the grounds people, the university and the club for showing so much support.”

