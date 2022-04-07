As the new senior director of Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services,

Natalie Hernandez DePalma said she’s ready to lead in her role with an attention toward “collaboration” and “connection.”

Before working at Penn State, DePalma completed her bachelor’s degree at Tufts University in Boston and received her master’s at Boston College.

She then worked as a family-based clinician and in a school for kids with emotional behavioral problems — two experiences she said she “loved.” Afterward, DePalma came to Penn State to earn her Ph.D. in counseling psychology.

“I came out to State College in 2005, and I thought I would do my degree, and then I would probably move back [to Pittsburgh],” DePalma said. “But I just kind of fell in love with State College and with Penn State — my first job out of my Ph.D. was actually here at Counseling and Psychological Services.”

In 2010, DePalma took a job as a staff psychologist at CAPS where she coordinated multicultural programs and services.

“I’m a light-skinned Latina, and so I really was interested in helping students with marginalized identities,” she said.

DePalma continued to gain responsibilities in her role at CAPS as a staff psychologist.

“I coordinated our couples’ program and groups’ program,” DePalma said. “So I just got to have lots of wonderful face-to-face contact with students, lots of group contact with students and actually got to do the clinical work.”

DePalma became the clinical director of CAPS in 2016, overseeing the clinical system.

“[That meant] making sure that we have as much as possible what we need in the system, which is hard at a campus of the size and especially with some of the needs that the groups of students have,” DePalma said.

The shift to being the senior director of CAPS was not a massive jump, however, according to DePalma — since she worked as the co-interim director beginning in September 2021 before being named the official senior director.

Now, DePalma said she does not take her role lightly.

“It feels like a really wonderful opportunity and a really big responsibility,” DePalma said of her new role. “We’re really looked at by our peer institutions as a wonderful example of what we can do on both sides of the continuum.”

By this, DePalma said she is referring to the capacity to care for both “students in crisis” who need immediate help, while also retaining treatment for others who are more suited for short-term therapy.

“To balance a system like that takes a lot — it’s a pretty elegant endeavor to be able to do it all,” DePalma said. “You need to have really dedicated clinicians and great communication, and I think we have both.”

DePalma said working at CAPS through the coronavirus pandemic allowed for more avenues of support, including telehealth, to emerge for students.

“I think getting to be in this position means more and more opportunities to think flexibly and to just keep meeting students where they are,” she said.

Stephanie Stama, the assistant director for community education and outreach and psychologist at CAPS, is in her eighth year at Penn State, and in that time, she’s worked alongside DePalma and observed her strengths.

“She has this very natural capacity for humanness — for connecting with people, and I think that is going to be an incredible asset to this director position,” Stama said. “She also has this natural ability to blend both connecting with people on a very meaningful level alongside thinking and acting in consistency with our mission of reaching students across the university system.”

Sultan Magruder, the coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion and a psychologist at CAPS, said DePalma also brings an “attentiveness to staff well-being.”

“Natalie has been focused on that on individual levels as a clinical director and co-interim director at CAPS,” Magruder said. “There was always a focus on that, but I think even more so as we are shifting out of the pandemic and the load is just sort of increasing within our system, my hope is there is more inward-facing attentiveness to how to best support [staff] to continue that.”

Stama said she thinks students “who typically are otherwise overlooked and underserved in college counseling centers nationwide” will feel “seen and heard” with DePalma as the director.

“I think we'll definitely be reaching more students in a more effective way,” Stama said. “I think we'll also be able to have a better collection of resources that students, staff and faculty in our community will be more knowledgeable about… seeking their best care to be their best selves.”

Magruder also emphasized DePalma’s commitment to helping individuals feel seen.

“I think that’s a testament to [CAPS’] commitment to make sure we’re putting people at the seat at the table who need to be there,” he said. “And given her cultural identities, background — she is able to actually better understand the experiences of some of our students and… shift our operations to meet those needs.”

DePalma said she has a “couple ideas” about how she can improve CAPS while in the senior director role.

“One of them is about collaborating with the other health and wellness units on campus — I'm really excited about some of the opportunities there to meet students' needs,” she said. “One of the things I talked about in my interview is the pillars of health — so sleep, nutrition, exercise, stress, like all those things that kind of hold us up and help us to feel as well as we can.”

DePalma said sleep is an example of a pillar the university should be collaboratively ensuring is a healthy part of students’ lives.

“Are we all supporting students getting the rest they need so that they can be functional?” DePalma said. “We can have a lot of shared messaging around that, as well as opportunities for students to engage with wellness activities.”

DePalma also said she’s learned students sometimes don’t feel they understand how to access the resources at CAPS and is therefore looking to make its services more visible.

“I’m really trying to figure out what ways we can utilize for students to get the message that we’re here, we care and there are many ways to feel better,” she said.

Equifinality is a concept DePalma said she tends to use a lot with students — explaining “many roads can lead to help you feel better.”

“I don’t mind which road you want to be on,” DePalma said. “I just want to help you find the one that’s going to make you feel most well-aligned with your own goals.”

