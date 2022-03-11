Penn State announced it has canceled most in-person activities and work at its University Park campus beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday due to forecasted snow, according to a release.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter storm warning for southern Centre County, including the State College area, from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

However, athletic competitions and events at the Bryce Jordan Center will be held as originally scheduled, such as the men’s gymnastics meet at 4 p.m. and the Sesame Street Live! shows at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., the release said.

The men’s lacrosse game at noon and women's lacrosse game at 3 p.m. will be held in Holuba Hall, but the games will be closed to the public due to limited seating capacity.

On-campus housing does not open until 10 a.m. Sunday, the release said, and the university "strongly encourages" all students returning from spring break to return on Sunday.

Additionally, a "midnight clear” for ice and snow removal is in effect Friday and Saturday nights, meaning parking will be prohibited at all faculty/staff surface parking lots on campus, including Innovation Park from midnight Friday night through 7 a.m. Saturday morning as well as from midnight Saturday night through 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Changes to the parking availability can be found at Penn State's parking map website.

Employees required to report to campus for work and who cannot work remotely are eligible for Campus Closure Compensatory Time, subject to guideline requirements, according to the release.

Employees working on campus who are able to work remotely, are working remotely —including hybrid schedules — or are working at an alternate location are not eligible for Campus Closure Compensatory Time, according to the release.

University officials are "continuing to monitor conditions and will provide updates as necessary.”

