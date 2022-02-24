Penn State canceled in-person class, on-campus work and activities at University Park from 10 p.m. Thursday night until 5 p.m. Friday amid forecasted ice and snow, according to a university release.

Instructors of in-person and hybrid classes can offer content asynchronously, but they are unable to offer their classes remote synchronously. However, if hybrid classes were already scheduled remote synchronously, the instructor may use their own discretion with class plans, the university said, and the same goes for remote synchronous classes. Web classes will continue to be offered as planned.

Additionally, while all in-person activities between the aforementioned time period are canceled, any activities beginning at or after 5 p.m. Friday will still be held.

Employees “identified as performing duties essential to maintaining campus operations” are still required to report to work, the release said, and will be eligible for Campus Closure Compensatory Time for all hours worked.

Any employee currently on campus with a shift lasting later than 10 p.m. Thursday is eligible for Campus Closure Pay for any hours afterward, and the same applies to any employees scheduled to work during the closure who subsequently will not be coming in, according to the release.

However, any employee whose shift begins prior to 5 p.m. and ends after 5 p.m. should report for a "partial day" at 5 p.m., the release said, and any employee whose shift begins after 5 p.m. Friday should report per usual.

Employees able to complete their work remotely are encouraged to do so but will not be eligible for Campus Closure Compensatory Time.



Amid the announcement, Penn State encouraged students, faculty and staff to "take responsibility for their own safety."

MORE NEWS COVERAGE