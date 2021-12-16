Penn State campuses across the commonwealth to hold commencement ceremonies this week

Across all campuses, Penn State will hold fall commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday, according to a release.

The University anticipates awarding 5,052 diplomas this fall, including 201 associate, 3,508 bachelor’s, 1,062 master’s 81 law, one medical and 199 doctoral degrees, according to the release.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

At University Park Saturday at 9:00 a.m., the Bryce Jordan Center will host commencement for undergraduates from the College of Agricultural Sciences, Smeal College of Business, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, College of Engineering, and College of Information Sciences and Technology.

Commencement will be in the Bryce Jordan Center at 12:30 p.m. for undergraduates from the College of Arts and Architecture, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, College of Education, College of Health and Human Development, College of the Liberal Arts, Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing, and Eberly College of Science.

Commencement for University Park masters and doctoral degree students will be held in the Bryce Jordan Center at 4:30 p.m.

Graduates of Penn State Abington will receive their diplomas at a ceremony at 10 a.m., on Friday at the campus Athletic Building.

Penn State Altoona will hold commencement at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Steven A. Adler Athletic Complex.

Commencement for Penn State Beaver graduates will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 in the Penn State Beaver Student Union Building auditorium.

Penn State Berks held commencement on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Santander Arena.

Penn State Brandywine will hold commencement at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Athletic Center gymnasium.

Commencement for Penn State Erie, The Behrend College, is at 6 p.m. Friday at the Junker Center.

For Penn State Greater Allegheny, commencement is at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Wunderley Gym.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Penn State Harrisburg will hold its commencement in the Giant Center.

Penn State New Kensington, commencement is in the Forum Theatre at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Commencement for Penn State Shenango is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Campus Auditorium.

Penn State York will hold commencement at 6 p.m. on Friday in the Pullo Center.

Pennsylvania College of Technology’s commencement is at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Community Arts Center.

