Penn State's Intramural Building, McCoy Natatorium, Outdoor pool and Hepper Fitness Center will reopen on July 12 for faculty, staff, affiliate, associate and retiree members, according to a release.

Earlier this month, the Tennis Center allowed faculty, staff and other members to use the facility, according to the release. However, the White Building will stay closed for the rest of the summer.

On June 29, students were no longer required to reserve their workouts, and many areas previously closed due to the coronavirus pandemic were opened, the release said. The list of reopened activities can be found on the Penn State Student Affairs website.

Starting on July 6, eligible people can purchase a membership in person through the IM Building sales office, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the release.

Online registration begins July 12 and can be accessed through the Penn State Campus Recreation website, the release said. Prices for different members can be found here.

According to the Campus Recreation, eligible members who are vaccinated aren’t required to wear a mask or practice social distancing.

