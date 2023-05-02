Penn State Campus Recreation announced modified facility hours for summer

Penn State Campus Recreation will keep several facilities open for summer hours beginning Monday, May 8, according to Penn State.

The White Building, McCoy Natatorium, Intramural Building and Tennis Center will remain open through the summer with modified hours, according the release.

The While Building will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the release. The White Building pool will be closed, but the McCoy Natatorium's outdoor pool will open.

The McCoy Natatorium outdoor pool will be open from 12-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the release. As well as 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Intramural Building will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the release. Saturday hours will extend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Tennis Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to the release.

All other facilities will be closed for the summer.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE