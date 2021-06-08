State College borough announced Monday the vaccination clinic at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center will reopen Tuesday, June 8 through Monday, June 14.

The clinic, which has been open periodically since April 19, according to Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois, offers two variations of the vaccine — the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and the two-dose Moderna.

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency's director of communications Ruth Miller said via email the commonwealth has the ability to establish new clinics as the need arises.

Because the BJC’s clinic will close June 14, she said those opting for the Moderna vaccine will need to receive their second dose from another provider.

Miller encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated to look into scheduling an appointment, either at the BJC or with another provider.

“Getting vaccinated gives our families and communities the best chance at getting back to the activities we may have missed over the last year,” Miller said.

