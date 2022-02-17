For Diane Williams, professor and head of the department of communication sciences and disorders at Penn State, speech pathology and audiology are “incredibly challenged with a lack of diverse representation among their professional practitioners.”

Because of this, Williams said the department is currently striving to improve diversity among the speech-language pathology and audiology fields.

Faculty “have become very concerned about this issue,” and this “raising of consciousness” in the past couple of years has “brought it even more to the forefront,” Williams said.

“For one thing, communication is incredibly sensitive to linguistic and cultural differences, so we got a field that just by the nature of what we do is diverse,” Williams said.

For Williams, serving these individuals should be “more representative of those cultural, linguistic diverse communities.”

Williams said more diversity in the fields is important to do a “better job of understanding the differences that suit the needs of the communities and be more culturally sensitive — the only way to do that is to just be more diverse as a field.”

Last year, the department had established four working groups to work on various “aspects of this issue,” according to Williams.

Williams served as the coordinator for the recruitment and retention group, and initially, she had focused on ways to “recruit more diverse students into the master’s program of speech-language pathology.”

“But through some information gathering — much of what has been actually led by the undergraduate parts of the committee — we found out that we actually have much more diversity than we were aware of in the undergraduate program,” Williams said.

However, all of the students were “not necessarily successful” in terms of being “competitive applicants” for graduate school, Williams said.

Since the department was “losing students” in transition, Williams said the idea for the Building Resources to Increase Diversity in Graduate Education program was formed.

Williams explained there are four types of support in the BRIDGE program.

“One type of support is funding for graduate tutors — so we have recruited some of our master’s students who are working as tutors, and the students who are a part of the BRIDGE program can contact the tutors and set up times to get special help,” Williams said.

Williams said the program also provides “alumni mentors” — so each student is paired with an alumni mentor who is either a practicing speech-language pathologist or audiologist.

This mentor helps students “see what is on the other side of graduate school, what it is they are working toward and what it's like to be in the profession,” Williams said.

Additionally, CSD faculty found students often don’t know how to get involved in labs, so Williams has been “working individually with the students and helping to place them into the faculty members' labs and facilitating that process for them.”

“The fourth thing is we have monthly meetings with the students. We meet as a group and talk about things like getting ready for grad school and about the professors,” Williams said. “We just talk about things that might be on the students’ minds — sort of helping them to really start thinking about themselves as a graduate student.”

Williams said she believes the department in general is “taking efforts to let people know that diversity is important,” and they are “actively concerned” about it by doing things to “make a difference.”

Anne Olmstead, assistant professor in the department of communication sciences and disorders, said the BRIDGE program is focused on both “mentoring undergraduate students who are from underrepresented minorities” and making “sure that those students have a sense of community in the department.”

This program, Olmstead said, is focused on helping students stay with the department and have the “resources they need to be successful in their goals.”

Another aspect Olmstead is involved in is the National Science Foundation’s “Build and Broaden” program, which “specifically targets programs that seek to train and build participation in the sciences at minority-serving institutions,” Olmstead said.

The grant for the program is focused on an area of communication sciences and disorders called speech science, Olmstead said.

“We are seeking to specifically get students who might not see speech science as something they are necessarily interested in, to get those students really interested in that field and know they have a path to a career in it,” Olmstead said.

Olmstead said in the broader speech pathology and audiology fields, “clinicians are a huge majority women, a huge majority white, and a huge majority are also monolingual.”

“So we have a situation here where even though this clinician community is serving a very diverse population here in the United States, it doesn’t reflect that population,” Olmstead said.

The goal is to make sure there is a “diverse set of people serving a diverse set of clients,” Olmstead said.

“With the Build and Broaden, we are trying to make sure there are organized opportunities for people to explore the fields,” Olmstead said.

Olmstead’s position for the program is “more of building an intellectual community that focuses on issues of diversity in communication sciences and disorders” so she can help “build that intellectual community here to make sure that everybody is engaged with issues of diversity in [their] fields.”

Navin Viswanathan, associate professor in the department of communication sciences and disorders, said he wants to see an effort to increase diversity in the speech-language pathology and audiology fields.

“The issue with speech science is that often it has been kind of focused on monolingual speakers, spoken on the typical varieties of English, and so there's not enough diversity in how this field has been approached and studied,” Viswanathan said.

Researchers at Penn State are “collaborating” with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, “which is the historically largest Black university in the country. So we are working with them to try and broaden the field of speech science in general,” Viswanathan said.

Viswanathan said he “thinks the critical issue” is “practitioners, clinicians and researchers don't represent the people that we tend to serve.”

“When you look at the demographics of the people we serve, it's quite different from the largely female, white demographic that the field consists of,” Viswanathan said. “So by broadening it, we will get insights as well as be better able to serve those who need it.”

Viswanathan said “there's a range of resources” in an attempt to “diversify science in general.”

The Ronald E. McNair Scholars Program is “targeted toward underrepresented students” as well as similar available opportunities, but “of course there is still a lot more to do,” Viswanathan said.

“We hope [these resources] will be successful, we know it's one of the many steps that are needed and can’t come soon enough,” Viswanathan said. “What we are hoping for is lasting collaborations across different institutions, especially minority-serving institutions in this country.”

