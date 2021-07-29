Palmer Museum 3/31, building

The Palmer Museum of Art reopens to the public for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State announced Thursday ground was broken on the new location for the Palmer Museum of Art, to be located in The Arboretum at Penn State.

Estimated at $85 million, the 71,000-square-foot building is designed to increase access to the arts on campus and for the Penn State community, according to a release.

Construction is slated for completion in the fall of 2023.

To date, more than $20.2 million has been raised in donations toward the project — money from the “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence” initiative, the release said.

The university said it will continue to release information about the project as it becomes known.

