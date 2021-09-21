The Penn State Board of Trustees unanimously voted to raise the university's Long-Term Investment Pool annual spending rate from 4.5% to 5.0% at its meeting Friday afternoon at the Penn Stater Hotel.

The increase will take effect for the fiscal year 2022-23, and it will use the five-year average market value of the pool, according to the agenda for the meeting.

University spokesperson Curtis Chan said the LTIP is Penn State's version of "a mutual fund that invests an individual's money across stocks, bonds, equities, real estate, etc."

Chan said the university uses endowed funds and scholarships, as well as non-endowed funds for investing, and the returns are spread "across the institution," assisting faculty, students, staff and other programs.

