During its July meeting, Penn State’s Board of Trustees voted to raise tuition rates for all Penn State students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The increase involves a 2.5% increase in tuition rates for in-state University Park students and a 2.75% increase in tuition for out-of-state and graduate students. In concrete terms, this involves an estimated increase of $224 for in-state students and a $481 increase in price for out-of-state and graduate students.

According to Penn State's President Eric Barron, who presented the increases as part of Penn State’s operating budget proposal, this makes the estimated cost of tuition per semester $9,184 for in-state students and $17,973 for out-of-state students.

Prior to this raise in tuition, Penn State had not seen a raise in tuition in three years, according to the Board of Trustees. Commonwealth campuses saw the same increases, though final tuition costs differ.

The new budget passed with a vote of 26-5.

