During a meeting of the Penn State Board of Trustees’ Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning Thursday, a plan increasing room and board rates for the 2022-23 academic year was approved, which will be voted upon for final approval during its full board meeting on Friday at 1 p.m. — among other items.

If the plan goes through, students can expect a $212 increase per semester — $124 more for double rooms and $88 more for the mid-level meal plan, according to a release.

The standard double rooms would cost $3,687, and the mid-level meal plan would cost $2,604, resulting in a total of $6,291 for the 2022-23 academic year, the release said.

This is a 3.5% increase from this academic year’s rates, Penn State said.

According to Penn State Associate Vice President for Auxiliary and Business Services John Papazoglou, the increase will offset "unprecedented" inflation, as well as cover food and utility costs, payroll and benefits, maintenance and renewal, and fund the university's Residence Life program.

Papazoglou also presented an updated timeline of the renovation in East and Pollock Halls — East will be completed by the end of fiscal year 2024, while Pollock will be fully renovated by 2029. Two residence halls will be renovated each year in lieu of three in Pollock Halls, according to the release, which altered the timeline.

There will also be “mechanical room and plumbing infrastructure" upgrades in North Halls and slate roof replacements in West Halls, the release said.

During the same committee meeting, Penn State Vice President for Government and Community Relations Zack Moore updated the committee on the status of Penn State’s 2022-23 state funding request, according to another release.

In Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed $43.7 billion state budget for 2022-23, Penn State will be allocated $357.4 million, the release said.

Out of that sum, $254.2 will go toward Penn State general support, $57.7 million will support the Penn State Agricultural Research and Cooperative Extension, $28.1 million will go toward the Pennsylvania College of Technology, $2.35 million will go toward Invent Penn State and $15.1 million will support Penn State Health and the university's College of Medicine.

This totals $18.5 million more than the last fiscal year, the release said.

The Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning will also recommend to the full board at its Friday meeting that Penn State purchase the property at 331 W. College Ave.

According to the release, the 0.64-acre property and its existing building would be acquired from the University Club that wouldn't exceed $4.07 million.

There are no plans finalized for the purpose of the location, but with its location at a "critical site" at the boundary of University Park's campus on North Atherton Street and West College Avenue, the building will be incorporated into the university’s “long-range planning" if the purchase is approved, the release said.

