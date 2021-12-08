Penn State Board of Trustees to consider new presidential appointment during off-cycle meeting

On Thursday, Penn State administrators and the university’s Board of Trustees will meet in a "special off-cycle meeting" to consider a new presidential appointment.

The meeting is public and will take place at 11 a.m. in Deans Hall at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.

For those who cannot attend in person, there will be a livestream option available here.

The Board of Trustees meeting will also include a meeting of the Subcommittee on Compensation, which will also meet prior to the meeting at 9 a.m. in room 206.

Additionally, the board will meet in an executive session at 9:30 a.m in room 208. Penn State said the rooms are subject to change, however.

Anyone attending the meeting in person must wear mask —regardless of vaccination status — to align with Penn State's policy.

