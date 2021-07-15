As one of the first acts of its July meeting, the Penn State Board of Trustees voted to rename the Penn State College of Nursing.

Effective immediately, the school will be renamed “The Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.”

This change, according to the Board of Trustees, is in recognition of a “transformative” gift amounting to $27.125 million given by the Neses.

Mr. Nese, of Pittsburgh, is a healthcare consultant and Penn State alumnus.

