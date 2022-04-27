Penn State’s Board of Trustees’ subcommittee on compensation has scheduled a meeting for this Friday, according to university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois.

According to the BOT’s website, the meeting will be held at 9 a.m. and will discuss “personnel matters.”

The meeting will be open to the public, and those interested in joining can do so via the Microsoft Livestream link on the BOT’s website.

No other details have been shared by the Board of Trustees, DuBois said.

RELATED