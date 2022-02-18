At the meeting Friday, the Penn State Board of Trustees approved a renovation and addition to the Garfield Thomas Water Tunnel Building.

The building was named after Thomas, a naval officer and Penn State class of 1938 alumnus who died during World War II.

Th board approved the proposal to renovate the building to bring it up to recent standards as a part of Penn State's Applied Research Laboratory, which is a self-supported research unit at Penn State.

The tunnel was founded at Penn State at the end of the World War II in cooperation with the U.S. Navy to address scientific and technical issues related to underwater weaponry as well as faculty research resource, according to a former release.

The total project budget is $34.3 million dollars, and renovations will proceed.

