A recent set of proposed resolutions, made by the Penn State Board of Trustees, was approved on Wednesday that presented details of a proposed transaction between the university, Real Estate Capital Management LLC and Scholar Hotel Group LLC.

RECM and Scholar proposed and were approved to purchase two Penn State hotel properties: the Nittany Lion Inn and the Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center.

According to this resolution, RECM and Scholar will move to enter a purchase agreement and ground lease with the University.

The purchase agreement would grant the developers - RECM and Scholar - all rights, title and interest of the University and its affiliate in, along with the tangible and intangible objects involved in the operation of these hotels, according to the resolution.

The ground lease would then be granted on the land to the developers where each hotel resides, according to the resolution.

