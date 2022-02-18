On Friday, the Penn State Board of Trustees approved the recommendation from the Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning to purchase a 0.64-acre property at 311 West College Ave. in State College, at its meeting.
The property and the building located within it — known as the University Club — were recommended for purchase for an amount no larger than $4.07 million.
There are no plans finalized for the purpose of the location, but with its location at a "critical site" at the boundary of University Park's campus on North Atherton Street and West College Avenue, the building will be incorporated into the university’s “long-range planning," according to a release.
On Thursday, the Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning voted to recommend this course of action, and the board will move forward with the property's purchase sale.
RELATED
Penn State Students Against Sexist Violence plans walkout in support of professor facing termination
Penn State's Students Against Sexist Violence is planning a walkout and march in support of …