On Friday, the Penn State Board of Trustees approved the recommendation from the Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning to purchase a 0.64-acre property at 311 West College Ave. in State College, at its meeting.

The property and the building located within it — known as the University Club — were recommended for purchase for an amount no larger than $4.07 million.

There are no plans finalized for the purpose of the location, but with its location at a "critical site" at the boundary of University Park's campus on North Atherton Street and West College Avenue, the building will be incorporated into the university’s “long-range planning," according to a release.

On Thursday, the Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning voted to recommend this course of action, and the board will move forward with the property's purchase sale.

