South Residence Halls

McElwain Hall in the South Residence Halls on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State’s Board of Trustees approved a proposed plan from the Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning to increase room and board rates for the 2022-23 at its full board meeting Friday.

On Thursday, the Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning announced its proposed plans would raise the rates by 3.5% or $212 per semester — $124 more for double rooms and $88 more for the mid-level meal plan.

The board's approval will raise the standard double rooms to $3,687, and the mid-level meal plan to $2,604, resulting in a total of $6,291 for the 2022-23 academic year, according to the meeting.

RELATED

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags