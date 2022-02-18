Penn State’s Board of Trustees approved a proposed plan from the Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning to increase room and board rates for the 2022-23 at its full board meeting Friday.
On Thursday, the Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning announced its proposed plans would raise the rates by 3.5% or $212 per semester — $124 more for double rooms and $88 more for the mid-level meal plan.
The board's approval will raise the standard double rooms to $3,687, and the mid-level meal plan to $2,604, resulting in a total of $6,291 for the 2022-23 academic year, according to the meeting.
