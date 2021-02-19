The Penn State Board of Trustees approved $48.3 million renovations and expansion to the Lasch Football Building during a meeting Friday.

After debate and some opposition, including from Jay Paterno, who cited student financial problems and student homelessness, the economic burdens of the coronavirus and cuts to educational programs, the motion was passed 27-6.

The expansion, which is just "Phase 1" of the project, will see the growth of the weight room, conditioning upgrades, a student athlete educational transition program and sports medicine improvements.

Additionally, Chairman Matt Schuyler recognized new hires Penn State made.

Margo DelliCarpini was hired as the chancellor of Penn State Abington, Yvonne Gaudelius is set to serve as the interim vice president and dean of undergraduate education and Sara Thorndike will be the senior vice president for finance and business as well as the treasurer of Penn State.

Afterward, upcoming retirees were acknowledged by the board. Peggy Johnson, dean of the Schreyer Honors College and professor for civil and environmental engineering, as well as Regina Vasilatos-Younken, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the Penn State's graduate school, both plan to retire in 2021.

Elections were held for new officers to the Board of Trustees. Sara Thorndike was elected to the position of treasurer, and M. Abraham Harpster elected to the Board of Trustees.

Lastly, annual applications and renewals for liquor licenses were passed as required by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

