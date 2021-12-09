Penn State Board of Trustees announces Neeli Bendapudi will serve as next university president

Penn State's Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Neeli Bendapudi as the university's 19th president — making her the first woman and person of color to hold the position.

The decision was made during a "special, off-cycle meeting" on Thursday, and Bendapudi will begin her role when current Penn State President Eric Barron retires in 2022 — after serving as president since May 2014.

Bendapudi's contact will begin on or before July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2027, the Subcommittee on Compensation announced, with a $950,000 annual base salary and $350,000 annual supplemental income.

Currently, Bendapudi is the president of the University of Louisville in Kentucky, a role she's held since May 2018.

Before that, Bendapudi served as provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Kansas, where she originally became dean of its School of Business.

Bendapudi has teaching experience at the University of Kansas, as well as Texas A&M University and The Ohio State University.

She has published numerous research articles — which have appeared in the Harvard Business Review and The New York Times — and before her academic career, Bendapudi was chief customer officer at Huntington National Bank.

Bendapudi received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Andhra University in India before obtaining her doctorate from the University of Kansas in 1994.

The Board of Trustees’ search for a new Penn State president began after Barron announced his intended retirement in February.

He was initially elected at the end of the three-year tenure of former Penn State President Rodney Erickson, who stepped into the role following the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case in 2011.

During his tenure as president, Barron led the university through the death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza due to fraternity hazing and the legal matters that followed, as well as the onset and height of the coronavirus pandemic.

