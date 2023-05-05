Penn State Board of Trustees announces election winners, approves athletic facility renovations

Penn State Board of Trustees announced the newly-elected trustees and approved plans to renovate multiple sports facilities in a meeting at 1 p.m. Friday.

University alumni elected Ali Krieger with 12,141 votes, re-elected Jay Paterno, 11,745 votes, and Anthony Lubrano, 10,281 votes, to serve as the alumni trustees, according to Penn State.

Randall Black and Lynn Dietrich were re-elected by the agricultural societies. Robert Beard and Karen Quintos were elected as trustees representing business and industry, and Matthew Schuyler was re-elected as an at-large trustee.

They will all serve three-year terms.

Additionally, Eberly College of Science student, Kevin Schuyler, was appointed as the student trustee out of 41 applicants and will be serving a two-year term.

Kelley Lynch will also serve a two-year term as the immediate past president of the Penn State Alumni Association.

The trustees will begin their terms in July.

“There were few candidates on the ballot who were appropriately nominated,” Trustee Valerie Detwiler said.

The next Board of Trustees meeting is at 1 p.m. on July 20 at the Penn State Behrend campus.

Also discussed in the meeting was the proposed renovations to several athletic facilities, which was approved.

Athletic facility renovations will be funded by Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics — with no tuition dollars or educational budget funds, according to Penn State.

The Greenberg Indoor Sports Center will be renovated to include a food services athletic training table and a wellness and athletic training center, according to Penn State. The space will provide a place for student-athletes to access their “academic, nutrition and wellness needs” at a single location.

The project was approved for a $31.9 million budget, with construction to begin in April 2024.

Jeffrey Field will undergo construction to include a new soccer operations facility, stadium renovation, parking and an entry plaza, according to Penn State. Additionally, renovations will improve fan experience with indoor bathrooms, concession stands and standing room only areas.

$21.25 million will be allocated to the project.

An indoor practice facility for varsity athletic programs will receive $9.8 million in funding, according to Penn State. The indoor practice bubble will provide more training space for varsity sports in the winter and early spring seasons.

East Area Locker Room renovations will include improvements to the sports preference area, fueling stations, satellite athletic training area, office suites and information technology suites all on the first floor.

The project was approved for an amount not to exceed $5.2 million, with construction set to begin in January 2024.

Lasch Building renovations will include all office and meeting spaces, and the expansion and enclosure of the building’s patio, according to Penn State. The project was approved for an amount of $22 million.

Beaver Stadium renovation will improve access for broadcasting, brand new restrooms, upgraded concessions and premium seating. Additionally, the field lighting will be upgraded to meet NCAA standards.

The project was approved for $70 million, with construction set to begin January 2025.

In the President’s report during the meeting, Neeli Bendapudi celebrated her first year at Penn State, saying “time does fly when you are mostly having fun.”

“My take on how the year has gone by so fast, as I think about it, two words come to mind — incredible and gratitude. Gratitude to all of you first and foremost, thank you for giving me this opportunity,” Bendapudi said. “I can truly say I feel so at home here, in a way that is really hard for me to capture and hard for me to communicate, so thank you for this incredible opportunity.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State University Libraries announces modified summer hours Penn State University Libraries announced its modified summer hours that will come into effe…