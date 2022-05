The Penn State Board of Trustees election results for 2022 were announced at the board's Friday meeting.

Three candidates gained enough votes from alumni to become trustees.

Edward "Ted" B. Brown III received 9,121 votes, Barry J. Fenchak received 7,536 votes and Christa Hasenkopf received 7,095 votes.

Each trustee-elect will serve a term of three years beginning July 1.

