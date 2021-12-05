Penn State Blue, White Society's Winter Festival creates 'homey' environment for THON fundraiser

Penn State's student-run Blue and White Society held its annual Winter Festival event this year at the Hintz Family Alumni Center to benefit THON.

Penn State THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

One of the event organizers, Katie Balay, said planning began “two weeks before Thanksgiving Break” and had to get its “approval through THON first.”

“We worked on making sure the event was inclusive, so it wasn’t only Christmas-oriented," Balay (sophomore-biology neuroscience) said. "We got some Hanukkah crafts as well — along with other winter crafts."

The event gave THON members within the Blue and White Society a chance to make something themselves and see planning in action, Balay said.

Balay also said there was a coordinated appearance from Santa Claus, who is from the downtown State College Alpha Fire Company and has participated previously at the festival.

Hanna Friedenberger, another Blue and White society member, said each year, the event strives to incorporate different activities for the attendees — although photos with Claus are included every year due to his “popularity.”

“We wanted to make something before finals week so that we can all come together and raise money for THON, while inviting people from the community to engage in activities with current students as well as alumni,” Friedenberger (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

This year, there was a holiday movie, ornament painting, sand art, letters for troops and other games like Jenga for attendees to participate in, Friedenberger said.

For State College resident Debbie Lyons, the festival was "awesome,” and she said she was surprised there wasn’t a larger turnout at an event like this for the community.

“This was very nicely done — our son is enjoying everything here a lot,” Lyons said.

The Packer family thought the event was a “good mix of THON fundraising” and “creating something enjoyable for the kids.”

“The main reason we came out today was when we saw that pictures with Santa were included in the activities,” Mrs. Packer said. “We thought it would be a lot of fun for our son to experience.”

Among the groups of families, some Penn State students were in attendance.

Chris Gonzalez said he heard about the Winter Festival through his friends who are a part of the Blue and White Society.

“These are great events to hold, especially to spread awareness about fundraising for THON since it is such an important thing here at Penn State," Gonzalez (freshman-psychology) said. "Everyone here, including students and families, seem to be having a great time.”

Gonzalez said he even signed up for a photo with Claus because, “Who doesn’t love a chance to see Santa?”

Abby Brockett said she was drawn into today’s event because it was “ for a good cause” and a “great form of entertainment for all ages.”

The environment felt very “homey” and “comfortable” for everyone, Brockett (senior-middle level education) said.

She said she would attend another event because it was "a great way" to get students' minds off of schoolwork for a few hours.

“I think this is a really good way to make students feel involved and give them a way to participate on campus."

