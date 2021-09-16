Penn State football vs. Ball State, Blue Band

Penn State Blue Band plays during Penn State football's game against Ball State on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021. Penn State defeated Ball State 44-13.

 Will Aguirre

The Penn State Blue Band announced Thursday it will make an appearance on ABC’s "Good Morning America" for Friday’s episode.

The TV show will start at 7 a.m. to feature the Blue Band before its upcoming performance Saturday at the White Out against Auburn.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.