The Penn State Blue Band announced Thursday it will make an appearance on ABC’s "Good Morning America" for Friday’s episode.
✋Hands up✋because the Blue Band will be featured on @GMA TOMORROW! 🤩🎊 Tune into ABC tomorrow morning to get #BlueBandHype for the upcoming Whiteout game! #BlueBandsBACKinBeaver pic.twitter.com/Ms2FWZKgGK— Penn State Blue Band (@PSUBlueBand) September 16, 2021
The TV show will start at 7 a.m. to feature the Blue Band before its upcoming performance Saturday at the White Out against Auburn.
