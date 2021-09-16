The Penn State Blue Band announced Thursday it will make an appearance on ABC’s "Good Morning America" for Friday’s episode.

✋Hands up✋because the Blue Band will be featured on @GMA TOMORROW! 🤩🎊 Tune into ABC tomorrow morning to get #BlueBandHype for the upcoming Whiteout game! #BlueBandsBACKinBeaver pic.twitter.com/Ms2FWZKgGK — Penn State Blue Band (@PSUBlueBand) September 16, 2021

The TV show will start at 7 a.m. to feature the Blue Band before its upcoming performance Saturday at the White Out against Auburn.

