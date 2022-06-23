A recent release by the Penn State Blue Band announced Ryan Frist will continue to serve as drum major for the 2022-23 season.

Frist is the 61st individual to have held the position in program history, according to the release.

“Being selected to serve in this position again honestly feels like ‘a dream come true’,'' Frist said in the release. “I feel extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue representing the Blue Band both on and off the field this upcoming season.”

This is Frist’s second year serving as the Blue Band’s drum major. He is a senior who has spent all four years in the Blue Band, with his first two years spent in the trumpet section, according to the release.

