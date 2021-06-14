The Penn State Blue Band announced junior Ryan Frist as its 2021-22 drum major on June 9, via its Instagram account.

Frist will be a third-year member of the Blue Band. His primary instrument is the trumpet, which he spent his first two years of Blue Band playing, according to a Blue Band spokesperson.

The Blue Band is looking forward to Frist “fearlessly” leading it this upcoming season, according to the Instagram post.

