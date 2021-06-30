The Penn State Blue Band has been performing for over 120 years. With such a long tenure, the band has had a rich history — two Blue Band alumni wanted to capture that history in a book.

Thomas Range and Lewis Lazarow wrote “Penn State Blue Band,” which was published on April 5. The book is part of “Images of America,” a series that covers several topics of American history and culture.

Range, who graduated with a mathematics degree in 1989, and Lazarow, who graduated with an English degree in 1993, wrote a previous book about Blue Band history called “Into the Game” in 2009, which commemorated the 110th anniversary of the Blue Band. Lazarow described Range and himself as “unofficial Blue Band historians.”

“Our history was important to us when we were in the band, and now it’s still important as alumni,” Lazarow said.

Lazarow said he was inspired to write about Blue Band history because he was interested in the traditions of different time periods.

“You look back over 100 years of history, and you see these individual traditions that kind of are characteristic of certain ages of the band,” Lazarow said. “It’s an amazing feeling to know that you are connected across such a vast span of history.”

Lazarow said one of the most interesting parts about writing the book was examining the evolution of the band. There were different changes in the Blue Band’s structure like its roots as a military band and its change to a collegiate band, Lazarow said, as well as additions of aspects of the band like the majorettes.

One aspect Lazarow found special was the evolution of the “PSU” monogram formation during the band’s field shows.

“It is traditional,” Lazarow said. “But it has still evolved over time with the band, which to me, is very special, especially for those who have been a part of that.”

Lazarow described his experience in the Blue Band as valuable and important.

“Ask any Blue Bander, and they will say the same thing,” Lazarow said. “We’ve had experiences that are so unforgettable. We have friends that have lasted a lifetime. To continue to be a part of that… is great.”

Range said he was inspired to write this book after reading one about the University of Pennsylvania band, which was published by Arcadia Publishing, the same publisher that published “Penn State Blue Band.” After the alumni had free time last summer, they decided to write a book in the same vein as the University of Pennsylvania book.

“We’ve always had a long love of the Blue Band and a long love of history,” Range said. “Documenting the history of the Blue Band is one thing we enjoy.”

One of the most interesting aspects of the book, Range said, is the role of women in the Blue Band. Women weren’t allowed in the band until 1972 when Title IX came into effect. However, women were permitted to join briefly during World War II, but they were then excluded following the end of the war. Range said he got the opportunity to interview Edith Murray — one of the women permitted in the band during World War II.

Range was impressed with the Blue Band’s perseverance during the coronavirus pandemic. The band had to remain socially distant while rehearsing, wear special masks that allowed them to play their instruments and had limited performances that were primarily virtual.

“[Lazarow and I] had to have the book done by October,” Range said. “If we had maybe another month or two, we might have had a little more on the coronavirus situation.”

Range said he was inspired to write the book because he wanted to document the Blue Band’s history for other members who may have not been aware.

“My love of the Blue Band and my love of history inspired me to write this book,” Range said.

Range said he feels his favorite part of Blue Band history is “the history he was in,” which was 1985-1989. He also found the 2000s interesting because that was around when Penn State joined the Big Ten, and he noticed the school starting to pay more attention to the band as it got a facility and practice field.

“No matter what decade you choose, there’s something of significance that has happened,” Range said.

One Blue Band alumna who read the book was Lori Uhazie. She described the book as “a nice, concise, postcard-style recap of the Blue Band,” via email.

“This [edition of] ‘Images of America’ is a great option for people who have to have one book that gives snippets of history and lots of visuals,” Uhazie, who graduated in 1982 with an advertising degree, said.

Uhazie said her favorite part of the book was the discussion of her director, Ned C. Deihl.

“[Deihl] was the mastermind behind the famous ‘Floating Lions’ pregame show,” Uhazie said. “He developed the drill in 1965, and it is still in use today.”

Uhazie added the book was like a “quick walk down memory lane.”

“It’s always good to refresh your knowledge of the traditions that came before you, which opened the doors for yourself and those that followed.”

