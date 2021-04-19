Penn State Black Caucus will host its “Now More than Ever” week to begin April 26 to commemorate the 20 year anniversary of the Village Protests.

According to a release, the protests began after Black and Latino students began receiving death threats. The protests included a 10-day sit-in at the HUB-Robeson Center, "storming" the Blue-White game and a rallying at Old Main.

"Power to the People" will be the theme of the week.

Starting April 26, three students involved in the protests will host a panel discussion, which all Penn State students can attend with registration here.

The next day, supplies to promote “self-care” will be administered on a first come first serve basis in addition to a virtual painting event.

On April 28, students can participate in a Black History Month scavenger hunt. Clues will be available on the Black Caucus Instagram, and the top three winners will receive prizes.

The week will conclude with a march to Old Main at 4 p.m. on April 30, culminating in a “Power to the People” rally.

The rally is designed to raise awareness for those involved in the Village Protests in addition to those who have been affected by racially targeted attacks, including the Zoom bombings of the past academic year.

According to a release, this is the last Black Caucus events of the semester until the Black graduation on May 4 at 4 p.m. More information on events by the organization can be found here.