For students like Brent Toliver, Aziaun Scott and Ava Starks, The Penn State Student Black Caucus has provided them with a place to call home and a platform for advocacy.

Black Caucus is the umbrella organization for all Black student organizations, according to Membership and Outreach Chair Scott (junior-broadcast journalism).

As the first vice president, Toliver (senior-telecommunications and sociology), said the club’s mission is to bring the Black community at Penn State together, make sure Black students feel safe on campus and “celebrate… Blackness” at the university.

Toliver said he first heard about the club from his twin brother and joined Black Caucus as a general body member his sophomore year. He then held the position of Sankofa Chair his junior year.

“At Penn State, I always felt like I'm one step in with the Black kids but then one step in with the white kids,” Toliver said. “[But] I’ve really felt like Black Caucus gave me a home, and I felt safe there.”

Scott and Starks (sophomore-global and international studies) said they both knew about Black Caucus prior to attending Penn State.

Since the university is a “predominantly white institution,” Scott said before coming to campus, she researched organizations for students of color and was looking for places where she could meet other students who looked like her.

Scott said she joined the club her freshman year and was elected to the executive board in April 2021.

Since joining the club, Scott said Black Caucus has been like her “second family,” and the organization feels less like an organization and more like “a bunch of friends coming together [and] helping other people.”

Political Action Chair Starks said she lived in State College and heard about Black Caucus through its protests during summer 2020.

Starks said she joined the club her freshman year and has held her position in the club since fall 2021.

So far, Starks said her experience in the club has been “amazing” and “really fun.”

With the transition to more in-person gatherings, Starks said it’s been rewarding seeing events come to fruition, creating spaces for people to get close and watching people grow and succeed.

For her, the most rewarding part of being in the organization is finding a family and community within Black Caucus.

“Forming those bonds with people is just like really an unmatched feeling because some of these relationships I'm building I know are going to be for life, and that's awesome,” Starks said.

Toliver said being involved in the club has been a “great” experience where he’s been able to gain structure in his day and meet “lifelong friends.”

For members of the organization, Toliver said he hopes people “really get involved.”

“Because even though [marginalized communities on campus] are small, making that difference, continuing the tradition people have put on for Black Caucus and carrying that torch is very inspiring and rewarding,” Toliver said.

Being a Black student and a student of color at Penn State can be “very difficult” at times, according to Starks.

“I really hope that our general body members feel a sense of community, a sense of family and they feel like they can really just come to us if they have any problems with anything,” Starks said. “I want them to see Black Caucus as a space to celebrate themselves. Because the work that people of color do on campus should never go unnoticed.”

On Feb. 24, Black Caucus celebrated 50 years of being at Penn State, according to Black Caucus’ Twitter page.

During that week, Toliver said Black Caucus celebrated its charter with a movie night, a collaboration with Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. sorority, an exhibit in the Palmer Museum of Art and a cake-cutting ceremony in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center.

Toliver said it’s important to “not forget where we came from and the accomplishments African Americans have had over the years,” and the celebration was a great way to see where the club came from and how far it’s come.

“We're only continuing to grow. We're not getting smaller,” Toliver said. “More students of color are going to come to Penn State and help the organization grow and be the representation of voice on campus that is needed for students.”

Scott said during the cake-cutting ceremony, she was “overwhelmed with happiness.”

At an institution like Penn State, Scott said the “longevity of a Black student organization is monumental.”

“It's so important for students to have other students who have the same beliefs, the same literal physical features,” Scott said. “It's so important for other students to have people who are similar to them around them in order for them to excel mentally, physically and emotionally… I believe [Black Caucus] will be there to offer that safe space for a very long time to come.”

Scott said she hopes members “realize their voices are louder than they think.”

“Especially being on such a huge campus [and] part of such a huge institution, people don't feel as if the things that they say and the things that they do can really make change,” Scott said. “But if you're persistent enough, and if you have like-minded individuals around you, you can really accomplish more than you think you can.”

For Starks, celebrating 50 years of charter was a “reflective” and “fun” week that was about honoring the past and being excited for what’s to come.

“Being able to be a part of that celebration and thinking about all of the people that came before us who laid the foundation to make us what we are today… it was really special for me to recognize all of our achievements and all of those people who had my position before so I can have it today,” Starks said.

An aspect Starks said she wants outsiders to know about the organization is that Black Caucus is always there for students.

“We have a voice here on campus,” Starks said. “Even though Penn State may not be the most welcoming all the time, Black Caucus is here, and we're here to make change, and we're here to lay a foundation for future Black students and for future students of color to strive and be successful — and for those students to always be celebrated.”

