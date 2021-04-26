Penn State Black Caucus hosted an Alumni Panel: The Village to begin "Now More Than Ever" Week 2021. This year, the organization's theme is "Power to the People."

The alumni panel included former Black Caucus President LaKeisha Wolf, Founding Director of Sankofa Research Institute Assata Richards and assistant professor at the University of North Carolina Tiffanie Lewis-Durham.

Annually, Black Caucus honors “the Village," a sit-in protest that was organized by the group's leaders in 2001. Hundreds of students slept in the HUB-Robeson Center for 10 days until Penn State administration agreed to take action to better the lives of people of color at Penn State.

Black Caucus President Nyla Holland introduced Jaelyn Monroe and the event series. Tiffany Nyachae, a professor in the education department, moderated the event by asking for the panelists to describe their experiences with Penn State amid death threats and altercations on campus.

Wolf spoke about Rashard Casey, a Black quarterback for the football team, and the pressure he faced during a losing season from white supremacists on campus and in the community. She said multiple football players, one of the football player's mothers and a Black woman on the Board of Trustees allegedly received death threats.

"It made it clear that these people were very serious and organized in how they were specifically terrorizing Black people," Wolf said. "Once we learned that there was this whole strategic white supremacist action happening and there was a whole criminal enterprise behind them to target us at this time, I personally did not feel comfortable and I didn't feel safe."

Then, Wolf spoke more about her experiences as president of the Black Caucus during her time at Penn State and about the systemic racism she faced in the education system as well as with other students on campus.

Wolf described an incident with The Daily Collegian and editorial staff in the fall semester in 2000. According to Wolf, the Collegian published a blurry photo after an event organized by Black Penn State students, calling it a "carnival."

After, Wolf said she decided to speak to editors at the Collegian and sent a Black student and white student into the Collegian's office to see how they would approach the situation. Wolf said the Black student got little response as to why it happened, but the white student was offered an apology for the photograph.

After the incident, Wolf said she asked for a retraction. She said the Collegian instead offered her to write a letter to the editor that would then be published in the paper, and Wolf agreed. However, a week after the publication of her letter, she received her first death threat.

"It was clear that me receiving these death threat letters was just the tip of the iceberg," Wolf said. "I made copies of all of these letters before I took the originals to the Penn State police in case I never saw them again."

Wolf spoke about how Penn State University Police and Public Safety gave her white escorts on campus, but she said she "didn't feel like they were actually there to protect" her.

Soon after in 2001, a Black man's body was discovered around 20 miles off Penn State's campus, according to CNN, and the panel agreed they didn't feel safe on campus afterward. Wolf said she was still receiving death threats and letters, which the police told her they were investigating.

The panel continued discussing their struggles with administration, which they said led to the next protest at the Blue-White football game.

Wolf said 40 Black students attempted to jump onto the field at the Blue-White game that spring, and she said 26 students made it onto the field and were then arrested.

Wolf said not all of the members stormed to the 50-yard line so they could talk to the press and "ensure that the meaning behind the protest wasn't lost."

After this, the next protest held was the Village at the sit-in HUB protest toward the end of the 2001 spring semester.

"That moment in the HUB changed everything, and we knew it wasn't safe as a Black person to walk alone on campus," Lewis-Durham said. "I remember thinking 'What is the community going to look like beyond this moment?'"

Richards said the protest was during finals season, so students were studying and continuing to do work at the HUB — giving them a "stronger sense of community."

"We know what it is to feel alone and these people were telling us that we can take your life at any moment," Richards said. "We did what we could do, but we were not the first... victory in a system of white supremacy and oppression never lasts forever."

Afterward, Richards spoke about what it means to be part of the university as a Black student and explained the work that still needs to be done.

"You don't come to Penn State just for education, you come to make it a better place for the people coming after you," Richards said. "Every group of students must come and continue the work that was started years before."

Lewis-Durham was the only panelist who didn't graduate after the Village protest in the spring of 2001 and spoke to how students continued the work that graduating class began.

"After, we kept the flame going once the class of 2001 graduated," Lewis-Durham said. "We weren't saying 'Black Lives Matter' at that time, but we embodied that message."

After the events throughout the year, some of the panelists said the way they perceived the university had changed.

"We went back home changed, an innocence of ours was robbed of us and I had to explain to my family that I didn't want to go to graduation," Richards said. "I couldn't ever reconcile my relationship with Penn State."

Afterwards, Richards and the panel spoke about how their work did not stop after graduation.

"When we left Penn State, we didn't stop working and we have committed ourselves for life," Richards said. "That moment was just a portal to the rest of our lives and we have never given up on our commitment or legacy."

Additionally, Lewis-Durham commended the mission and work Black Caucus continues to do.

"Black Caucus fights not only for Black students at Penn State, but for all marginalized students at the university," Lewis-Durham said.

At the conclusion of the panel, Nyachae said "everyone needs to know this rich history of Penn State."

The full event is available to watch at Black Caucus' Facebook page along with more events for Now More Than Ever Week 2021.

