The traditional strawberry ice cream flavor at the Penn State Berkey Creamery will temporarily be branded as “PA Pink Zone Strawberry” during February in honor of the Pennsylvania Pink Zone, according to a release.

The Pennsylvania Pink Zone is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting cancer awareness throughout Pennsylvania.

According to the release, the flavor will also feature a new label with the Pink Zone logo that will be available for scooping in store and in half-gallon containers. The flavor can also be ordered online.

A portion of the proceeds from the ice cream sales will be given to Pink Zone, Jim Brown, Creamery sales and marketing manager, said in the release.

Plans to dedicate an ice cream flavor began in the fall during a Pink Zone board meeting discussion to find “new ways” to advertise the annual Lady Lions’ Pink Zone basketball game. The concept was eventually turned into “PA Pink Zone Strawberry.”

Pink Zone has distributed more than $2 million to support breast cancer patients and survivors through five local health care organizations and is also a partner of the national Kay Yow Cancer Fund which supports “innovative breast cancer research,” the release said.

The Lady Lions’ Pink Zone game will begin at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Bryce Jordan Center. Breast cancer survivors and family members will be in attendance at the game.

