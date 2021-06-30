Penn State's Berkey Creamery and the Penn State Bakery have teamed up to create new ice cream cookie sandwiches that can be shipped to most states in the U.S., according to a release.

“The traditional ice cream cookie sandwiches always have been popular in our retail store,” Jim Brown, the Creamery sales and marketing manager, said. “But when the pandemic hit, and we were limited to serving prepackaged items, they really took off."

Brown said he contacted Heather Luse, executive pastry chef at the bakery, to develop 12 new ice cream cookie flavors.

These flavor combinations include a Birthday Bash ice cream and rainbow sprinkle cookie sandwich in July, a Pumpkin Pie ice cream and gingersnap cookie sandwich in November and a Peppermint Stick ice cream and chocolate with white chocolate chunk cookie sandwich in December, along with the traditional sandwiches.

The “flavor of the month” will be announced on the Creamery’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, and cookie packs are available for purchase on the Creamery's website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Progress Development Group withdraws apartment building plans for Nittany Village Park Progress Development Group sent a formal request to withdraw its Parkland Apartments Project…