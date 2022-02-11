When it comes to creativity and flavor concoctions, the Penn State Berkey Creamery has continued to impress its customers. Aside from the classic cold treats, new coffee flavors are debuting — bringing in a twist on the classic morning wake-up.

“Waffle Shop,” “Blueberry Scone,” and “Black Jack” will be joining the current eight coffee blends offered at the Creamery, according to a release. Taking inspiration from breakfast favorites, creamery sales and marketing manager Jim Brown said, “We looked at the coffees that we had, and we wanted to increase the depth of flavor a bit.”

These new flavors will feature ingredients such as semisweet chocolate, citrus, peach and “delicate coffee beans.”

Packaging and customer access to Creamery coffee is also stepping up a level with self-serve and the classic K-Cups.

“It’s always nice to switch them up, so we have something new, something to advertise and something to appeal to a different flavor crowd of coffee lovers,” Brown said in the release.

Customers can visit the Creamery to try these new coffee flavors during any of its operating hours.

