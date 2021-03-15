Penn State Berkey Creamery is kicking off its Flavor Madness, a contest for the best Creamery flavor.

Starting March 15, the online competition allows fans to vote weekly for their favorite pint-sized flavor, according to Penn State News. Fans are also encouraged to share their picks on social media with the hashtag #FlavorMadness.

The flavors are divided into four brackets: “I Scream,” “You Scream,” “We All Scream” and “For Ice Cream.”

According to Penn State News, Death By Chocolate has been the winner for the past three years in the contest.

The voting schedule will continue until mid-April.

March 15: The Creamery Sweet 16. The eight winning flavors to be announced March 19.

March 22: Elite 8.The four winning flavors to be announced March 26.

March 29: Flavorful 4. The winning flavors to be announced April 2

April 5: Tasty 2. The “scoop champion” to be announced April 9.

April 12-16: The favorite online pint flavor will be discounted by $1. No in-store discounts will be offered.

Participants of the contest will have the opportunity to win a free six-pack shipment of Creamery ice cream. Winners will be selected weekly and chosen at random based on a valid email address.

Participants are also required to re-enter weekly and are given seven days to claim their prize via email.

Voting for Flavor Madness can be found here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE