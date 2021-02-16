The Penn State Berkey Creamery released its reopening guidelines for the spring semester.

The Creamery has extended its hours and is now open every day from 12-6 p.m., after its previous Monday through Friday operation.

According to the Creamery, made-to-order items, including cones, bowls, milkshakes and floats, will not be available, but employees will serve hot drinks upon request.

Customers are required to wear face masks and maintain a 6-feet distance from others.

The Creamery asks its patrons to stay home if sick and make their purchases quickly to ensure everyone can come into the store.

For people who do not wish to come inside, the Creamery is also offering curbside pickup in a limited capacity.

