Inside Penn State Berkey Creamery
Limited customers in Penn State Berkey Creamery buy ice cream while practicing social distancing at Penn State University on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Only 10 people are allowed to be in the creamery at once and dine in areas are blocked off as well as the outside seating.

 Josie Chen

The Penn State Berkey Creamery released its reopening guidelines for the spring semester.

The Creamery has extended its hours and is now open every day from 12-6 p.m., after its previous Monday through Friday operation.

According to the Creamery, made-to-order items, including cones, bowls, milkshakes and floats, will not be available, but employees will serve hot drinks upon request.

Customers are required to wear face masks and maintain a 6-feet distance from others.

The Creamery asks its patrons to stay home if sick and make their purchases quickly to ensure everyone can come into the store.

For people who do not wish to come inside, the Creamery is also offering curbside pickup in a limited capacity.

