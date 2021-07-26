Creamery Flowers

The Berkey Creamery on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Rebecca Marcinko

The Bryce Jordan Center has announced a new Penn State Berkey Creamery flavor dedicated to the center's 25th anniversary, according to a Tweet.

The flavor is called "BJC JAMS," made up of vanilla ice cream with a red raspberry swirl, according to the Creamery's website. It is available now to purchase online.

