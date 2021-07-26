The Bryce Jordan Center has announced a new Penn State Berkey Creamery flavor dedicated to the center's 25th anniversary, according to a Tweet.
Whether it's live on stage or on the court, the #jordancenter is ready to JAM!— Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) July 26, 2021
Introducing the newest @psucreamery flavor, BJC JAMS! Join the celebration with this special 25th Anniversary collaboration flavor, available NOW!
➡ https://t.co/XOuXB5VyiI#pennstate #psucreamery pic.twitter.com/UqjeDH25te
The flavor is called "BJC JAMS," made up of vanilla ice cream with a red raspberry swirl, according to the Creamery's website. It is available now to purchase online.
MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE
State College's 3/20 Coalition will hold a birthday celebration at 5 p.m next Monday, Aug. 2…