Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications used to have a Diversity Ambassador program. It “fell off” in 2017, according to Gary Abdullah, assistant dean of diversity and inclusion for the college.

Now, four years later, Penn State student Kaitlin Jean-Noel started the Bellisario Alliance for Multicultural Students under the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to create a safe space for those within marginalized communities in the college.

Abdullah said BAMS was “the brainchild” of Jean-Noel, who came to him asking for a “NSBE-like” space two years ago, and she is now the president of the newly formed organization.

NSBE is the National Society for Black Engineers, which has more than 700 chapters including one at Penn State.

“The main goal of the organization is to create a community within [people of color] within Bellisario College of Communications,” Jean-Noel (senior-advertising and public relations) said.

Abdullah said he hopes the organization connects those in marginalized communities with the Bellisario College to prevent transfers to another college within Penn State.

“I want them to know I’m there to support them,” Abdullah said. “That way, when times get tough, they have something to hold… onto.”

Director of internal relations for BAMS Juntae Rocker said he hopes to bridge gaps in representation when it comes to Asian students.

“I also wanted to spearhead projects and initiatives that directly target that representation and the lack-there-of in media… and hopefully bring Asian American students within the college and really encourage [them] to pursue a career in communications,” Rocker (junior-Asian studies and Korean) said.

Abdullah said the fact that every student is a storyteller regardless of major is what makes diversity important in the Bellisario college.

“Unless all people are being represented in the storytellers we’re developing, we’re missing large parts of the story because unless your voice is here being represented, how are we going to get your story out?” Abdullah said.

Vrinda Agarwal, the co-director of programming for BAMS, also said she believes diversity is an important part of storytelling to help avoid “harmful” habits as a journalist.

“You are the people who are bringing things to the public,” Agarwal (junior-public relations and human-centered design and development) said. “You are communicating directly to the public, and if you do not have diversity of thought, then you are producing a biased piece of content.”

Rocker said the organization is working on mental health programs to support students in marginalized communities and help them work through these biases. He said a bias Asian American students experience is the expectation that they need to always keep their grades “top notch.”

“I’m definitely someone who does that, and it does come at [an expense] of my mental health,” Rocker said. “At times, I really need to step back and recognize that I am enough — I am doing enough.”

Jean-Noel said she wants BAMS to be a “safe space,” where students can share these stories.

“A lot of those times, the stories go untold or people just feel alone,” Jean-Noel said. “A lot of people are experiencing the same things and they just don’t know that other people are also experiencing it.”

Agarwal said she joined the club because she experienced some of that loneliness.

“I don’t feel included, I don't feel as much a part of the college as much as I should,” Argwal said she told Abdullah prior to the creation of BAMS.

Agarwal said she believes being an international student helps bring a unique perspective to the organization, since she had a different childhood and background due to being raised in a “developing country like India.”

“The communications industry in general has to be very empathetic and open to different points of views, and I think I wanted to implement the same thing with this organization,” Argwal said.

Jean-Noel said BAMS is trying to show students those different points of views by bringing in multicultural professionals in various fields.

“The students can see someone that looks like them in places that they want to be,” Jean-Noel said.

Jean-Noel, Rocker and Agarwal all said they hope BAMS will unite students in marginalized communities in the Bellisario College of Communications. However, anyone can join regardless of their background.

The organization had its first meeting Sept. 2 in the Carnegie Building and will continue to meet biweekly on Thursdays.

“While [the college] is not as diverse as it should be,” Rocker said, “we shouldn’t focus on what it isn’t but what it is.”

