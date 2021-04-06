Penn State has established a “Next-Gen” committee to guide the administration in selecting a new university president after current President Eric Barron announced his upcoming retirement in 2022.

The committee is using the next few months as a "listening phase." The phase is designed to listen to community needs, seek feedback and guide university involvement during the selection process, according to Penn State News.

The process will involve Next-Gen Penn State committee members engaging community members via surveys, small discussion groups and a forthcoming website for responses. The engagement will primarily seek to find the qualities and qualifications people are looking for in the new university president.

The Next-Gen Penn State is a 47 member group composed of board members, faculty and university students.

Data will be used to guide the selection committee’s search after a month-long process. The data will be shared with the Penn State community as well as the Presidential Recruitment and Selection Committee, according to Penn State News.

The Presidential Recruitment and Selection Committee is an 18 member group that will also be composed of board members, faculty and university students. The committee will ultimately recommend candidates to Penn State's Board of Trustees.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE