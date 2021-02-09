Penn State's Testing and Surveillance Center began performing diagnostic coronavirus testing this week.

According to a Penn State News release, TASC began processing in-house diagnostic tests for students utilizing the walk-up coronavirus testing sites. Diagnostic tests determine if people have an active coronavirus infection, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Through diagnostic testing, people will receive a rapid antigen test on site. If the result is positive, they will receive a nasal swab test to confirm the results within 24-48 hours. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the antigen tests are "timely" in detecting coronavirus protein particles, but can be inaccurate.

The university applied for a provisional Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendment certificate to begin diagnostic testing in November and received it the same month. Testing has been able to increase due to an increase in lab staff, according to Penn State News.

TASC won't be used as a testing center but, instead, a place where coronavirus tests are processed.

The university announced the beginning of the TASC in September to replace the random daily testing of the campus population previously provided by Vault Health. This replaced the saliva tests with a self-administered nasal swab.

Beginning March 1, the university will continue daily testing of a randomly selected portion of the campus population.

Penn State's full coronavirus testing plan for the spring semester can be found here.

