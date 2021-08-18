On June 23, the First Responder Unmanned Aircraft System Endurance Challenge announced its top three finalists in the 2020 drone-building contest, with the Penn State Autonomous Robotics Competition Club taking third place and winning a cumulative $30,000 in prize money.

With several different UAS challenges dating back to 2014, the 2020 First Responder UAS Endurance Challenge is an autonomous drone challenge “specifically designed to [crowdsource] as many inventive drone designs as possible for first responders,” according to the UAS Challenge website.

The competition consisted of four stages, starting with each team submitting a proposal of their suggested drone build on paper in order to continue onto the second stage, which had a $10,000 budget for parts like the drone’s motors, propellers and generator.

“[The power system] was definitely the single most expensive part of the vehicle,” Rachel Axten, third-year club member, said.

Vidullan Surendran, president of the club, said although the club has traditional leadership roles for a select few members, everyone helps contribute equally in the group preparation and competitions.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, however, undergraduate student participation decreased drastically, Surendran (graduate-aerospace engineering) said, resulting in the current “10 or so active members” who competed together in this most recent challenge.

Surendran and other club members said they are excited to see increased undergraduate participation with the fall semester returning to in-person involvement once again.

“Hopefully we can build up again as a club,” Surendran said.

Venkat Iyer, club treasurer, said the financial reward from the competition will be immediately reinvested into funding the club’s future competition involvement, in addition to what the club already receives from Penn State’s University Park Allocation Committee and direct assistance from aerospace engineering professor Eric Johnson.

Iyer (graduate-aerospace engineering) said some robotics parts and equipment other than those used for drones can regularly cost up to “millions of dollars,” an amount almost unattainable for a student-run club.

“That’s the good thing about drone competitions these days,” he said. “It’s cheap to enter, so we as students can actually afford to do it.”

Apart from the $20,000 prize for ranking third overall, $10,000 came from two $5,000 Best-in-Class awards, one for Best Autonomy and the other for First Responder’s Choice. The latter achievement reflects the first responders’ preference toward the Penn State team’s design more than any other team competing, Axten (graduate-aerospace engineering) said.

“They’ve encouraged us to continue on to the next phase of the competition,” she said.

The upcoming challenge will contain three parts, with focuses on security, cameras for search-and-rescue use, and proper human-to-drone communication, according to Axten. She said the drone built for the 2020 UAS challenge will be subsequently repurposed, modified and expanded upon to meet the new set of requirements.

“This is a multi-year effort for sure.”

