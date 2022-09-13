On Monday, the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics presented a proposal to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium to the Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Legal and Compliance, according to a release.

While previously acknowledged, the sale of alcohol at Beaver Stadium has been under consideration and the university and Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics have been making plans, according to a release. Although, a full Board of Trustees approval is necessary before proceeding.

If approved, a maximum of two beverages per person may be purchased at any one time, according to a release, with services concluding at the end of the third quarter.

Currently, Penn State holds licenses to sell alcohol at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Beaver Stadium, Pegula Ice Arena, the Penn State Golf Courses and the Bryce Jordan Center, the release said.

