A team of Penn State researchers are leading an inter-institutional consortium of scientists to develop one of two key instruments — the Wide Field Imager — for the European Space Agency’s upcoming Athena X-ray observatory.

Athena, which stands for Advanced Telescope for High-ENergy Astrophysics, will utilize the WFI and the X-ray Integral Field Unit to map hot gas structures and search for black holes as a part of the ESA’s “hot and energetic universe” research theme.

The team, led by Penn State professor of astronomy and astrophysics David Burrows and Penn State research professor Abe Falcone, has been working on the WFI since 2010.

Burrows and Falcone’s academic partnership has extended beyond the Athena project since they have collaborated on multiple X-ray research projects since Falcone came to Penn State in 2005.

Burrows helped lead the Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Swift X-ray Telescope — two of the most important X-ray observatories. He said both projects are nearing the end of their life cycles.

“We need new capabilities to allow us to push the frontier of what we can study with these observatories down to much fainter… and distant sources,” Burrows said.

To accomplish this goal, Burrows and Falcone said they are primarily working on the Background Analysis Module — a component of the WFI — which will allow researchers to filter out unwanted sensor data.

“In addition to X-rays, there are also charged particles in space, and when they hit the detector, they also deposit a charge,” Burrows said. “You have to figure out which signals are coming from X-rays and which signals are coming from charged particles.”

Another challenging aspect of the project, according to Burrows, is to “make sure you build something that can actually work once it gets to orbit and can last a long time.”

Designing spaceflight hardware is a difficult endeavor, Burrows said, since it adds an extra layer of rigorous design requirements to the already challenging process of developing these instruments.

To address this hurdle, the WFI instrument, instead of being completely in orbit, will be a combination of software on earth working in conjunction with physical hardware on the observatory in space.

Burrows said he believes this approach will be more cost-effective because building instruments to survive the stress of spaceflight is a far more involved process than creating software models using existing computational infrastructure on earth.

This will also allow researchers to further refine and repair Athena in the future, unlike fully orbital hardware “you can’t fix after launch,” Burrows said.

Another one of the WFI project’s main goals, according to Falcone, is to study transient X-ray events by developing the Transient Analysis Module, which is a component of the WFI that studies rapid events.

“We want to study sources that are very exciting — sources that go bump in the night,” Falcone said.

According to Falcone, these particular sources are considered transient events because they occur so rapidly in comparison to other celestial phenomena, which can unfold over thousands of years.

“[For instance], a black hole eats up a nearby star, and we just happen to be looking in the right place at the right time,” Falcone said. “We see a huge pulse of X-rays, which all happens in the course of hours — that’s miniscule on universe time.”

With the improved detector reactivity of Athena, Falcone said he hopes to use the WFI to study these phenomena collaboratively with the “multi-messenger community” of scientists.

“Our goal is to make our transient software so fast, that as soon as we get that data down, we can send alerts to other telescopes around the world,” Falcone said.

By triggering these alerts automatically when momentous transient events happen, Falcone said this will allow other observatories — that may have different sensor capabilities, such as gamma and infrared — to study the same emissions before they dissipate.

“We’re gonna study those transients and study that background with a variety of software we’ll develop here at Penn State,” Falcone said.

In addition to Burrows and Falcone, Amanpreet Kaur, an assistant research professor in Penn State’s department of astronomy and astrophysics, is involved with the WFI project, albeit with a slightly different research focus — blazars, or black hole emission jets.

“There are so many galaxies in the universe, and in the center of each galaxy, there is this really big black hole keeping things together,” Kaur said. “Sometimes, these black holes are active, and they have these jets [of radiation] coming out of them.”

According to Kaur, the emissions from these blazars are so powerful that even if they are “a billion light-years away,” light can still be detected from them.

These blazars are a particularly viable source of new research for Athena because, according to Kaur, the light they emit can fluctuate every 15 minutes, similar to transient X-ray events.

“With [Falcone] and [Burrows], what I'm doing right now is looking at all these different blazars,” Kaur said. “ [Athena] can detect blazars with much better intensity so that you can see them even more clearly.”

