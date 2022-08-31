Penn State astronomer Niel Brandt is involved in one of two proposed space missions selected by the NASA Explorers Program to receive $3 million in funding, according to a release.

The space mission, STAR-X, intends to "investigate supermassive black holes, among other cosmic objects," the release said.

Over a nine-month period, STAR-X will allocate its funding to study mission requirements. At the end, NASA will select one mission to receive a target launch date in 2027-28 and receive eligibility for $300 million in additional funding, the release said.

Brandt is the Verne M. Willaman Professor of Astronomy and Professor of Physics at Penn State and works closely with NASA on planning various surveys and studies about X-ray technologies.

